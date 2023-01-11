COLUMBUS--The Columbus girls have found some success at Divisonals in the past couple of seasons and said their team chemistry is a big strength going forward.
Columbus girls continuing to develop the strengths behind 6-1 start
Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
"I think we work really well together, we definitely encourage each other, and if somebody doesn't know the plays, we just try to help them out," senior center Isabella Gurie said. "I think we just have lots of strengths, and we use that strength. Like 'oh, that person is really good at this? We'll get them there'."
The positive culture gives them an advantage as they continue to determine each teammate's role.
"We have a lot of different pieces, and a lot of the pieces do a lot of different things, there's not a lot of overlap, but I think we kind of have that every year where each girl can kind of carve out their own role," head coach Jeromey Burke said.
The Cougars' three seniors are also trying to adjust to their new leadership roles on and off the court.
"It's a whole different role, keeping your emotions intact and communicating more, being there, just because they look up to you a lot," senior guard Catey Kimble said.
The Cougars are off to a fast 6-1 start, but despite recent success, are still missing a state title from their program resume. However, Burke said it's not the only thing that makes a successful season.
"It's hard," Burke said. "Winning state is really hard. You know, and we got to the championship game a couple of years ago and Big Timber got us there, but I mean there's no way you can look at a season like that and say it wasn't a success."
