COLUMBUS--Columbus boys' basketball is off to a 5-0 start, and they said their defense has been winning them games so far.

The program hasn't won a state title since the late 70s, and are playing in a very competitive Class B. But so far, defense has been their focus, and it's paid off. The defensive dominance has carried the Cougars past their early season struggles. The team has only one senior, and it's been a major learning curve so far as they try to overhaul their offensive system.

But their goal is to keep focusing on defensive intensity, build on last year, and hope the defense and their height will carry them while the rest falls into place.

"We had a pretty good last year, we didn't do too hot in Divisionals because we played the state champions, Three Forks, and we almost pulled it out, but we couldn't quite get it," junior point guard Mason Meier said.

"I love defense, so make sure everyone's playing defense, and scoring probably we'll leave it up to the big boy and Mason, and Cash from the three, and so we just do our role as the other players," senior center Michael Curl said.

"We ran dribble drive for the last two years, where we didn't set a screen at all, and trying to transition out of that has been a little challenging for them, it's a new style of basketball, but I mean it's a talented crew," head coach Michael Robinson said.