Class C Girls: Twin Bridges, Saco-Whitewater Hinsdale set championship date

BILLINGS--The girls' State C semifinals took place Thursday night at MetraPark between four teams with playoff experience, and three of those teams hoping for a different result than last year.

First up was Twin Bridges taking on defending state champion Roy-Winifred.

It was a close one from the start as the score was knotted at six at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Falcons went into the half with a two-point lead in a game with six ties and seven lead changes.

Roy-Winifred shot the better 48.4% from the field, but Twin Bridges advances 44-42.

Allie Dale led the Falcons with 22 points, and Isabelle Hegem led the Outlaws with 21.

"It's just something that we've been working for all season, and we knew we could do it, but we also knew we had some obstacles in our way, and we just prepared for that and when [the buzzer] went off, we were just so excited," junior Kyle Pancost said.

"Looking at the stands, all of our friends, all of our family being here to support us, it's just so meaningful," junior Allie Dale said.

The second semifinal of the night had Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale squaring off against Manhattan Christian. Both coming off of big wins yesterday.

The first quarter was back and forth, leaving the score knotted up at 10 with five minutes to play in the quarter.

The Eagles shot 27.3% in the first half as opposed to the Mavericks' 40%.

The Mavs went into halftime with an 18-12 lead, and it just got wider from there.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale held Manhattan Christian to only three points in the third quarter and 13 in the second half.

Teagan Erickson was the Mavs' leading scorer with 23 points, and she was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Twin Bridges and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will face off in the State C championship game Saturday at 6pm.