BILLINGS--The Class C state tournament tipped off Wednesday at MetraPark and the evening slate featured two returners facing off against two newcomers to the state tournament.

Manhattan Christian 58, Roberts 56

The third game of the day featured Roberts in their first state tournament in program history taking on a seasoned state veteran, Manhattan Christian.

The first quarter belonged to the Rockets. They scored 14 points and got out to the largest lead of the game 15-7.

Taylee Chirrick was impactful as always for the Lady Rockets with a huge 27 point, 18 rebound double-double.

But the second quarter belonged to the Eagles, Grace Aamot finished her night with 15 points for the Lady Eagles and teammate Ava Bellach finished with 14.

The Eagles outscored the Rockets 15-7 in the quarter and went into the half with a two-point lead.

It ended with Bella Triemstra driving to the hoop and putting up the layup. Extra drama as the ball spins around the rim first before going in with three seconds left on the clock.

Chirrick's last-ditch half court buzzer-beater fell short, and the Manhattan Christian Eagles advanced to the semifinals 58-56.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 65, Chinook 25

Undefeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale was looking to knock off newcomer Chinook.

Paige Wasson was the immediate difference for the Mavericks, she went 8 for 8 and notched 19 points in the first half alone. Wasson finished her night with 23 points and shot 10 for 11.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale went into the half with a 38-20 lead but held the Sugarbeeters to only five points in the second half, all in the third quarter.

Hallie Neibauer led the Beeters with 15 points.