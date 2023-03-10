Class C: Big Sandy punches ticket to state title game

BILLINGS--Another exciting finish Friday night as Broadus takes on Big Sandy in the second Class C boys' semifinal of the day.

It was the Pioneers that came out hot, they opened the game on a 9-1 run, and it looked like it was getting out of hand quickly.

In the second quarter, the Hawks flipped the script, going on a 14-2 run. Dillon Gee had ten points in the first half.

Big Sandy outscored Broadus 15-9 in the first quarter, and the Hawks outscored the Pioneers 19-6 in the second quarter. Hawks entered the half with a 28-21 lead.

The teams traded shots in the second half as it came down to the wire. The Pioneers outscored the Hawks 34-25 in the second half.

The Hawks tried to make up the five-point deficit, and Marcus Mader did beat the buzzer to bring the Hawks within two as time expired, but the Pioneers punched their ticket to the state title game.

Marcus Mader had 19 points for the Hawks and Dillion Gee followed close behind with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Isaac Pedraza finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Braydon Cline added 13 points.

As a program, they have the chance to win a state title in both football and basketball, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in Class C since the 1998-99 season.