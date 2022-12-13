BILLINGS--In 2021, there were 42 U.S. States that didn't use a shot clock in high school basketball. That included that state of Montana, but not anymore. The MHSA approved the use of shot clocks for the 2022-2023 season, and teams around the region are getting used to the change.

"It's kind of--it's weird," Bridger senior guard Cassidy Schwend said. "I mean, our very first play yesterday, shot clock went off. And then it hasn't gone off since. So, it's just, we've got to slow it down, but also at the same time, we've got to keep it rolling, pass around the top, and then when our posts are open, hit the posts."

But for a lot of the teams around Class C, the shot clock already works well with the pace they like to play.

"We like to play fast, so just get the ball up the court and try to score," Bridger sophomore point guard Gage Goltz said.

"I don't think it will change much, I mean we've put in a couple of offenses for when it's coming down to the last couple seconds and we need to get a shot off, but you know we're a fast-paced team, we like to play fast, so I don't think it's been much of an adjustment," Bridger senior shooting guard/post Jacob Buessing said.

"I don't think the shot clock has anything to do with our play style," Wibaux senior forward Kreed Eskew said. "We had a joke last year that we were lucky to get two passes before we shot the ball."

"I don't think the shot clock has changed anything about us," Wibaux senior guard/forward Trey Knight said. "We like to keep things rolling and do a good job, and when we need to, we can stay patient and take care of business."

For others, especially those still finding their style of play with new coaches and starting lineups, the shot clock is, at best, an afterthought.

"We haven't even discussed the shot clock, worked on the shot clock because there's so many other things that we have to get figured out first," Bridger head boys basketball coach Jerry Thompson said. "If it gets down to the shot clock, I have a couple players who are pretty good one on one and we can get them the ball and try to create, but it's not something we've spent a lot of time on so far."

Wibaux head coach Wyatt Rising says the shot clock will affect the game, but as an advantage on defense rather than a restriction on offense.

"I don't think it's going to affect the Class C game at the offensive level as much, but I think it's going to be more of a benefit on the defensive end," Rising said. "When you're able to pressure the ball full court, take ten seconds off to where when they get into the front court to run their offense instead of 35 seconds, they've got 24, it just amps up the pressure on the offense when you're on defense. I think the shot clock is going to be a huge benefit for all classifications of Montana basketball."