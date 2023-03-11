Class C: After falling short in past seasons, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale brings home hardware

BILLINGS--Neither Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale or Twin Bridges had a state title on their program resume before Saturday's Class C girls state championship game.

The Mavericks were looking to finally break through after coming up short the past two seasons, while looking to preserve this year's undefeated record.

It was Twin Bridges on the board first, they opened the game on a 5-2 run led by Allie Dale, she had four of the Falcons' 11 first half points and finished the game with a team-high 9.

But things went downhill from there, the Mavericks exploded on a 12-2 run led by juniors Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson. Erickson had 11 and Wasson had 11 at the break as they went into the locker room with a 29-11 lead.

The second half was more of the same. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale held Twin Bridges to only 4 points in the third quarter and 15 in the second half, while exploding on a 22-2 run.

Wasson and Erickson finished with 19 points each, and Erickson added 11 rebounds in the 59-26 rout of the Falcons.

"It's amazing," Erickson said. "It's something that every little Class C girl dreams of when they're grown up. Coming to this tournament to watch them, and watch all of the winners run out on the court."

"It's really an amazing feeling because we've come up short the past two years," Wasson said. "So getting that first-place win meant a lot to us as a team, and it even made it more special doing it undefeated."