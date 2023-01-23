JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd.

The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd.

The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.

Jacey Spitzer had nine points for the J-Hawks, who climbed all the way back in and led by one in the fourth quarter, but the Fillies' and Ashley Carroll break Joliet's heart Monday night.

The guys were up next, and both teams were looking for a boost in district rankings.

The teams separated by just a few points in the first half, but Joliet pulled away in the second half behind big nights from Bryce Williams and Seth Bailey.

They beat Shepherd 54-36.