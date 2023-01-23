JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd.
Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Tags
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Hardin girls run past Lodge Grass, Bulldog boys get first win
- Mia Hughes, Ava Ranson leave Montana State women’s team
- Billings West survives challenge from Billings Central at home
- Columbus junior forward Hayden Steffenson making an impact with his height
- Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster
- Montana State adds Pac-12 transfer, 4-star recruit Lonyatta Alexander Jr.
- Billings West gets statement crosstown win over Billings Skyview
- MHSA amends guidelines for co-ops, announces school realignments
- Horsin' Around with MSUB's Abdul Bah
- Billings West girls continue to roll with crosstown win over Senior
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.