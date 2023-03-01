BILLINGS--The Southern C Divisonal tournament tipped off Wednesday at Lockwood High School.

On the boys' side, Plenty Coups took on 4C leader Broadus. Dylan Gee got them off to a good start, he had 20 points by the time the final buzzer sounded. 18 of those points came in the first half.

But the crowd was going strong in support of the Warriors as they tried to make a run in the second quarter. LaDrein Hugs ended his night with 11 points.

But the Hawks dominated from start to finish, scoring 71 points in a 71-33 blowout of Plenty Coups.

"Our defense has really stepped up from what it used to be at the beginning of the season, and as everybody says, defense does win championships, so that does help a lot," senior forward Dillon Gee said.

"It's a very good thing that our old players from last year have started out, and now they're getting to be the star players for Broadus," senior guard Marcus Mader said. Mader has started for the Hawks since his eighth-grade season.

For the final game of the night, 6C district champion Broadview Lavina took on Park City.

Pirates started their night on a run, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. Program-leading scorer Kade Erickson had 22 on the night.

But the Panthers outscored the Pirates in the second quarter by one. Gage Witt had 21 points for the Panthers.

Panthers scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to make up the deficit, but the Broadview-Lavina Pirates advance 65-55.

Broadus and Broadview-Lavina will square off in the semifinals Friday night at 6:30 pm.