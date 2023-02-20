BILLINGS--It's been a great year for Broadview-Lavina athletics, as the football team played in the program's first ever state championship game last fall, and it looks like that success is carrying over to the basketball court as well.

Senior Kade Erickson became the program's all-time leading scorer during the district tournament, and the boys are ready to move forward with the support of their community behind them.

"We couldn't get too confident, they're a really well-coached team, have good athletes, they work hard, so we just had to go out there, play our game, play defense, and just play one quarter at a time," Erickson said.

"Our whole theme of our team is family, and it just brings it that much closer when we have my actual family here," senior forward William Sanguins said.

"Honestly, it's one of the best feelings of all because we have a great community out here in Broadview-Lavina, it showed up in football season when they were just there for us, and behind our backs, and now in basketball season they're there as well."