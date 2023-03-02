BILLINGS--The Southern C Divisonal tournament delivered a strong day two, with the final two teams punching their ticket to the Southern C Divisional semifinals.

First up were the Broadus Lady Hawks taking on the Custer-Hysham Lady Rebels.

The Rebels had a narrow 13-10 lead after the first quarter.

Tavee Duncan led the way for the Rebels with 16 points.

But the Hawks outscored the Rebels in the second and third quarters by a margin of 29-6, and that was the difference.

Mya Mader led the Lady Hawks with 11 points, followed by Abi Krantz with 10.

"It feels pretty good," Lady Hawks junior Zeason Schaffer said. "Throughout the season, we've had people come up to us saying that we've grown tremendously throughout the previous seasons."

Next up, number one seed Roberts Lady Rockets taking on the Lady Mustangs of Jordan.

Taylee Chirrick led the way for the Lady Rockets with 20 points, and the Lady Rockets outscored the Mustangs in the first two quarters, going into the locker room with a 33-24 lead.

But Jordan kept it interesting in the second quarter, Brooke Murnion led the Mustangs in scoring with 24 points.

The Mustangs outscored the Rockets in both the third and the fourth quarters, but Chirrick and the Lady Rockets stole the game away and advanced with a narrow 53-47 win.