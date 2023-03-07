BILLINGS--The Broadus boys basketball team punched their ticket to the State C tournament. This team has playoff experience, and they're going in with a redefined roster.

The Hawks beat the Melstone Broncs in the Southern C Divisional championship game, a team they'd seen seven times in the past two seasons. The Hawks have been to the Divisional tournament for the past four years, enough to give the squad's three seniors an impressive playoff resume.

The Hawks were knocked off in the state semifinals last season, but this year, they've built a strong foundation and are ready to make another run.

"In the beginning of the season, we had new coaches, we had a transfer student that left, and we had two seniors that were both starters last year," senior guard Marcus Mader said. "So, there were a bunch of people who came from the bench that now had the opportunity for that starting role. And my role has changed from last year, Dillon's role has changed from last year, and so we had a little bit of a struggle stepping into that role as we went through the season. But as the season is going on, we're figuring out our roles, we're working together better as a team, and starting to know each other's strengths and weaknesses."

"Our defense has greatly stepped up from what it used to be at the beginning of the season, and, as everybody says, defense does win championships," senior forward Dillon Gee said. "It does help a lot. Offensively, we're hitting on all cylinders at this point. We're doing better on shots, moving the ball better, it's all good stuff for us."