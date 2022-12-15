BRIDGER--Bridger basketball graduated most of their starting lineup last season, leaving them with only two players on the roster with true varsity experience, and a coach who was hired less than a month ago.

"I've been coaching in this area for years, I used to coach at Reed Point-Rapelje and I'm retired now, so I was in retirement, and they called me, Bridger called me, and they wanted to know if I'd be interested in coaching because they had an opening late in the year, so I decided to come out of retirement and see what we could do," head coach Jerry Thompson said.

Thompson was hired three weeks before the class C tipoff tournament to coach a Bridger squad with only two players who had played consistently at the varsity level before this season.

"These players have never played in a varsity game except for Jake and me, so they're all pretty new to it and it's pretty cool that this is going to be their first time and getting used to it," sophomore point guard Gage Goltz said.

"I think it's unique that almost everybody has never played in a varsity game, it's their first time and we can go out and prove that we can still play at a high level and compete with everybody else," senior shooting guard/post Jacob Buessing said.

They're relying on the leadership and experience of Jacob Buessing and Gage Goltz to help bring everyone up to the varsity level.

"They're great leaders, and just trying to show them the way, just some easy fundamentals that they haven't learned yet and just kind of showing them the ways of how to do it, so they're a great help for us," Goltz said.

"I think it's really important that the seniors have to step up because the younger kids really look up to the seniors and I think they can learn a lot from us," Buessing said.

They say so far, it's been a learning experience, but they're using the early part of the season to figure it out for February.

"I feel like we have to get the younger kids ready to play at a high level as everybody else is, and it's hard when they haven't had much playing time, but I think that's going to be the most important thing is getting everybody ready to play at a high level," Buessing said.

"It's been really enjoyable," Thompson said. "The kids are really good kids, they're very coachable, they're polite kids who are team oriented, and we've got a long way to go because we are inexperienced, except for a couple kids, so we learn something new every day and then we just have to keep a positive attitude and understand that we need to win games in February and these games now are just a learning experience until we get there."

"We just haven't quite got there yet, but once it's around tournament time, I think we'll be at our best," Goltz said.