BILLINGS--West carried a 36-10 halftime lead in a 53-32 crosstown victory over Billings Senior.

West honored long-time activities coordinator Doug Van Zee at halftime, a great tribute and a great night for the Golden Bears.

West led 36-10 at halftime, but Senior came out swinging in the second half, starting it off with a 4-1 run behind two layups from Jaiden Turner.

The Broncs scored more points in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half.

But the Golden Bear offense was too much to overcome. Cooper Tyson led the attack with 15 points in the 53-32 victory.