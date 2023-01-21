BILLINGS--We had a crosstown showdown Saturday night in the Golden Dome at West High. Billings West came in as one of the top teams in Class AA, and Billings Central came in as one of the top teams in Class A.

The Rams had an early first quarter lead, and the ended the quarter ahead by one.

But West struck right back, holding the Rams to only two points in the second quarter and going into the half up 15-11.

Mitchell Fogelsong had a team high 15 points for the Golden Bears, and Kyler Northrop led the Rams with 14 points, followed by Osse's 11.

There was a lot of defense in the game, as well as a few technical fouls as things got more physical in the second half.

In the end, it was the Rams that survived the challenge from Central at home, 47-38.