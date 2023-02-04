BILLINGS--Billings West came into this matchup as one of the top teams in all of AA, looking to keep their momentum going.

Junior forward Sidney Pierce also ranks in the top five in all of girls' AA, a matchup to look for on the glass tonight.

It didn't take long for Pierce to become a problem all over the floor, rebounding, blocking, and dishing the ball around to her teammates.

The Bears moved the ball well in the first half and found its way into Kourtney Grossman's hands. Grossman had 17 points to lead the Golden Bears.

Tailyn Black was the leading scorer for Bozeman with 15 of the team's 25 points.

But the West offense was too much, and the Golden Bears go on to win 58-25.