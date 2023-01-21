BILLINGS--Billings West came into Saturday's matchup as arguably one of the best teams in all of AA, as they went to the Palace at the Park and paid the Lady Broncs a visit.

The Golden Bears finished the first quarter with a 21-8 lead behind Kourtney Grossman and Layla Baumann.

Elle Stock also had a huge 19-point game for the Bears.

Senior started to find their groove near the end of the first half, Lauren Cummings put up 10 points in the game.

Piper Jette was the other difference-maker for the Broncs, she had nine points on the night.

But the Broncs had no answer for Stock, and West scored all over the floor on their way to a 63-31 crosstown win.