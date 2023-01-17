BILLINGS--Ben Erbacher nonchalantly lofted the basketball toward the hoop from around the free-throw circle area where it landed in the hands of teammate Cooper Tyson.

Tyson had glided in along the baseline from the left corner, and the Billings West junior guard promptly shoved the ball through the hoop for an easy two points.

That was West’s first basket of the second half, but the perfectly executed alley-oop was simply a continuation of the connection the top-ranked Golden Bears had in rolling past No. 3 Billings Skyview 70-55 Tuesday night at the Skyview gym.

“We’ve had a couple of those,” Tyson said after the game, a smile crossing his face when he was asked about the play. “We had a bunch over the summer and then we had one against Great Falls. So, yeah, we like that play a lot.”

There was a lot for West coach Kelly Darragh and the rest of the Bears to like besides just that one play.

Darragh’s team came ready to play from the opening tip and put the game out of reach basically by the end of the first quarter. By the time the first horn sounded, the Bears had an 18-point lead and built that to 24 points late in the second quarter.

When the final horn sounded, the Bears had set a season-high in points and had their fourth straight win since losing on Jan. 5 to Bozeman Gallatin. From the Bears’ perspective, it was a good way to tip off a week that sees them also play Billing Senior (Friday, at home) and Billings Central (Saturday, at home).

“One down, two to go this week,” Darragh said after his Bears improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Eastern AA. “Hopefully, we’ll keep this going.”

Tyson finished with a game-high 23 points and Billy Carlson added 13. Teagan Balfanz came off the bench and scored all 10 of his points in the first half as the Bears stepped on the pedal and never let up.

They were active on defense, and on offense they always seemed to make the extra pass, never settling for a shot. The result was a lot points in the paint once again; West didn’t make, nor need to make, a 3-pionter in the second half after making five in the first half.

“We like to play fast and I think that’s good,” Tyson said. “That’s going to help us in the long run. Everybody can have a good night. Literally everybody, they can’t stop just one person, they have to stop us all.”

The Bears went into the game with Erbacher (4.2), Carlson (3.5) and Tyson (3.5) all averaging better than 3.0 assists per game. As a team, West is averaging nearly 17 assists a contest.

Darragh didn’t have an assist number for Tuesday night’s game handy, but it’s safe to say the Bears didn’t hurt their averages any.

Tyson, and Carlson the game before, attribute the players’ familiarity with one another as playing a factor in the Bears’ cohesiveness. Call it on the same page, on the same wavelength or whatever other term you can come up with, but the Bears certainly are clicking.

“This is probably one of the most unselfish teams that not only have I coached, but I’ve ever seen play,” Darragh said. “These guys, I just like their movement. We’ve go three or four passes and get a layup, and they’re just doing a great job of it.

“I wish I could say it was all coaching, but I don’t think it’s been that. They’ve just played together a long time and they’ve just bought into everything we’ve asked them to do.”

Lane Love had 17 points and Anthony Schacht added 11 for Skyview, which fell to 6-3 and 3-2.

Article by Mike Scherting, 406 Sports