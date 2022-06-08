BILLINGS- Billings Skyview graduate and former Rocky Mountain College men's basketball player James Bulluck has been hired as the next boy's basketball coach on the hill.

Kevin Morales resigned last month as he and his family move to California.

Bulluck graduated rom Billings Skyview in 2005, earning all-state honors as a basketball player for the Falcons. He then competed at the next level first at Sheridan Junior College and then at Rocky Mountain College, where he helped the Battlin' Bears win a NAIA national championship in 2009.

Bulluck later became an assistant coach for Rocky for the next nine years, before becoming an ILC teacher at Skyview for the past four years. Bulluck was also an assistant coach for Brent Montague and the Skyview women's basketball program this last year, when the program won it's first class AA state championship.