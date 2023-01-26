Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches expected for most areas. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase late tonight and spread over the area Friday. Roads may quickly turn slick as temperatures drop late Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. &&