BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism.
She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14 goals this past fall. Finally getting a chance to play extended varsity basketball minutes as a starter this season, she’s showing her quickness, strength and competitiveness translates to the hardwood, as well.
Davis helped key a swarming Falcons’ defense that produced 19 steals in a 75-34 runaway win over Billings Senior on Thursday night at the Senior gym. Davis had five of those steals and was on the finishing end of several teammates’ steals for layups as the Falcons scored the game’s first 15 points and were never threatened.
Davis, who has signed to play soccer at Rocky Mountain College, is averaging 11.9 points per game. The Falcons graduated three senior starters from last year’s Class AA state championship team, with Davis filling one of those voids nicely.
“Charlize — we’ve said it before — she’s as good as they come,” Skyview coach Brent Montague said. “When she’s locked in mentally, she’s fantastic, and she’s been there for us. There’s something about being a senior and stepping into that role. I feel she’s been in a zone lately and we really need her.”
Davis finished with 19 points, while her five steals brought her season total to a team-high 23, better than two thefts per game. Teammate Breanna Williams put in a game-high 22 points, the seventh time this season she’s broken the 20-point barrier and her fourth game in a row accomplishing the feat.
In fact, the game could have been a showcase for two of Class AA’s top scorers. Williams entered the game averaging 20.1 points, tops in AA, while Cummings was third at 18.2 points per game.
Williams got her points, but Skyview’s pressure defense largely denied Senior the opportunity to even get the ball into Cummings’ hands. And when Cummings did, she was quickly surrounded by multiple Skyview defenders. Cummings finished with eight points; Kendra Lien led the Broncs with 11.
Senior didn’t get its first point until Cummings made a free throw with 2:17 left in the first quarter. The lead ballooned to 20 points with five minutes left in the first half and by the time halftime rolled around, the Falcons had a 35-11 lead.
Alexis Brauer added 10 points and four steals for the Falcons, who improved to 8-3 and 5-2 in the Eastern AA.
“We were able to get out and play our style of basketball,” Montague said. “It does get a lot of people involved and it keeps them engaged and working hard. You’ve got a fun group of kids, the work hard every day, and they want to get better.”
After winning four straight, the Broncs (4-7, 4-3) have lost back-to-back games to No. 1 West and Skyview by a combined score of 138-65. They have a week to regroup before hitting the floor again with a trip next weekend to Great Falls.
“We’ll definitely evaluate things and come back to practice with an urgency to get better,” Senior coach Connor Silliker said. “I know we have the girls. The positive thing that I will say is we have character in our locker room, that the girls are going to accept that challenge and we’re going to come back ready to practice to get better next week.”