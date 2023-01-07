BILLINGS--It was a Saturday afternoon jam packed with high school basketball, starting at Billings Senior in AA, where the Lady Broncs were locked in a tight matchup with Great Falls CMR.

It was close in the first half, Lauren Cummings made an impact for the Broncs, but CMR shot right back. The Rustlers went into the half trailing Senior by three.

The Lady Broncs pulled away in the second half and took home a 52-33 win.

Just a few minutes down the road in Class A, Billings Central hosted Lockwood.

The guys were up first, and it was just a five-point game in favor of the Rams after the first three quarters.

Kyler Northrop was on a roll from beyond the arc, he had a big night for the Rams.

Kaden McMinn had a dominant shot block on defense, but Zicciah Callison responded a few possessions later with a dunk.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Rams and Northrop's 27-point night as they got a 69-56 win over Lockwood.

The girls were up next, and the Central girls got on the board first, but a couple of Dani Jordan layups kept it close in the first quarter. Jordan had 11 points for the Lions Saturday.

But the Rams started to pick up the pace and scored at will in the second half as they rolled to a 73-27 win over Lockwood.