BILLINGS--The past few weeks of basketball season have ramped up in intensity and competitiveness as teams pursued state championships. But Saturday in Billings, those players facing off against one another became teammates in the Billings Hotels Senior Classic tournament.

The tournament took place at Billings Senior High School, where the top seniors from each division were placed into teams to play a tournament. It brought players and community hoops legends from all over the state to participate and play for the love of the game.

"It is really just seeing how much fun the guys have, how appreciative parents are, it's a really good deal," tournament organizer Kent Mattson said. "I mean, kids love it, and every once in a while, someone gets the chance to go play further along with basketball, and that makes it worthwhile."

The tournament not only brings out the best players from around the state and gives them the chance to face athletes their classification wouldn't normally allow, it also brings out the occasional community hoops legend eager to give back.

"My son was coaching the team, and he was asking me who could be the assistant, and we went through some names, and then he finally said 'well, what about you?' and I said 'absolutely'," former University of Providence head men's basketball coach Steve Keller said. "You know, I've been about a week out of retirement, and it's fun. We've got a good group of kids. I just love the game of basketball. I have my whole life and it's been my life. That was the tough part, giving it up, but just getting a chance to coach with my son is pretty awesome."

Steve Keller's son Josh, who coaches at Dillon, coached the Southern A squad, which ended up winning the tournament. He said he loves the environment and opportunities that the tournament provides.

"It's another opportunity for a chance to get to play with some of the kids that you battled against all season long, and then get to come together and just have a good time and make a lot of memories, and learn some new basketball and make new friendships," Josh Keller said.

It was Southern A and Southern C that squared off in the championship. While the score was a lopsided 119-78 in favor of the A squad, it was a high-offense, lighthearted game which, after some influence from Southern C coach Jason Grebe, turned into a dunk contest in the final two minutes.

The boys say it's fun to have a lighthearted environment to be able to play together.