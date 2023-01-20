  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

Miles City started off strong in the first half, but a big second half from Central lifted them over the Cowboys.

Miles City got out to a 13-2 lead in the first half and went into the third quarter with a ten-point lead.
 
The Rams offense answered the call in the second half and came away with a 78-65 win.

