  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

LAUREL--The high school basketball regular season is coming to a close, but the Billings Central Rams paid the Laurel Locomotives one last visit before the postseason.

The Lady Locos honored their three seniors pregame: Kaiya Graves, Alyse Aby, and Mya Maack. 
 
It was one of those seniors that made a difference early, Alyse Aby created momentum for the Laurel in the first quarter, shooting from all over the floor and scoring 10 of the Locos' 15 first quarter points.
 
The second quarter belonged to the Rams, and they held the Locos to only five points for a 24-20 halftime lead.
 
Rams scored 27 points in the second half and leave Laurel with a 51-37 road win.

