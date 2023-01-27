Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Saturday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. &&