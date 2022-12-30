BILLINGS--Billings Central girls basketball has enjoyed success the last few seasons but fallen short in the state championship game.

They've lost the championship the past two years to Havre, once in double overtime. But they graduated seven seniors last season and are focusing on building the program back up.

Head coach Jetton Ailes said the team's goal is to embrace the process and get a little bit better every single day.

They want to push each player, especially their new players, to their full potential, and although December basketball can be tough, their timeline to play their best basketball isn't until February.

"Showing up a little bit every day, getting a little bit better every day, and just enjoying the process, enjoying being around these girls," Ailes said. "It's a young group, but it's a great group, and they come hungry every day."

"We had played varsity, and we were able to come up this year, and even though we have young players, I'm just so proud of everyone for working hard," senior guard Lauren Dull said. "A lot of our freshmen aren't afraid to step up and do the right things, and we've just really been able to have great team chemistry this year."