BILLINGS — Both the Billings Central boys and girls finished their night with a win over Laurel at MetraPark.

In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home.

And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys basketball team, it needed every bit of the impact from its offseason Livingston transfer as it narrowly shooed away an upset bid from a Laurel squad that refused to be put away.

Senior forward (and aforementioned transfer) Kaden McMinn had a team-high 14 points and massive moments in a tense final minute, helping the Rams leave First Interstate Arena at MetraPark with a 55-51 escape over the Locomotives in a game in which Central trailed at halftime.

McMinn had two second-half 3-pointers, extending the floor as a 6-foot-5 stretch-five. But with Central (6-1) needing both points and to take seconds off the game clock to finally pull away in the last minute, McMinn stepped up on the interior to ensure the Rams survived.

His two offensive rebounds off of missed Rams free throws, plus a defensive board off what would’ve been a game-tying Laurel (2-6) 3 with less than 10 seconds to play, were critical plays to keep Central in control of both the lead and the clock. McMinn’s last rebound led to a Locos foul, after which he sank 1 of 2 foul shots to extend the gap to two possessions for good.

It was far from a pretty win, but Rams coach Jim Stergar knew exactly how much his team needed those late plays from their new addition — even if he believes McMinn still has some room to improve.

“It’s better than some games that you go in and blow a team out by 20 or 30 and you might not learn anything from it,” Stergar said. “When you win these kinds of games, a close game like this, you’re going to learn a lot more doing that than in the blowout.

“(McMinn’s) definitely been a blessing for our squad this year. … He plays bigger than he is, he’s (6-5) but he plays bigger than that. He’s got really long arms and he’s got a feel for the game, rebounds the heck out of it and he hasn’t even boxed anybody out yet. You can print that if you want.”

Rivalry games are almost always bound for some hijinks, and Laurel got to keeping Central on edge right away.

A blistering 21-point first quarter set the tone for a 31-27 first-half lead for the Locomotives, paced by six triples and three 3-pointers alone from senior Eli Weisenberger, who had a game-high 21 points. Central’s defense sent plenty of trapping pressure Laurel’s way, but for the first 16 minutes, the Locos’ backcourt was mainly unfazed and found production from transition, spot-up shooting and good ball movement alike.

The Rams’ plan to speed Laurel up began to work more efficiently as the game went along, with Central creating deflections and turnovers to take a 40-33 lead via a 13-2 run out of the locker room. Still, the Locos stuck around, fighting back to make it 42-39 at the end of the third.

“They came out here and outworked us (in the first half),” McMinn said. “We came out in the third and fourth and just busted our butts. Rebounds and free throws are what sealed the deal for us, defense and all that.”

With Central threatening to pull away early in the fourth via a McMinn 3 putting it up 47-40 with, Laurel had its final notable push, surging to an 8-0 run to take back the lead with around 4:30 remaining. However, the Locos only managed three more points the rest of the way, with the Rams flying around on defense and causing havoc to never allow Laurel to get cozy on offense again.

Though the result didn’t come quite in the way it wanted, with a team as high of expectations as the Central boys this year, perhaps weeding out the down performances now instead of in March amid a deep postseason push can act as a bit of a blessing in disguise.

Still, Friday’s setting — a spacious arena with high intensity against a plucky opponent — was perhaps a practice run for the Rams, as well as a sign that Central has a long way to go before it can test itself in a similar environment again.

“They did not show tonight how good we really are at practices and where we should be … this is their chance to come out and show how good they are and what they can do,” Stergar said. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way for most of the night, and it did a couple of times when it mattered. That’s all that really matters in the end, is that you get a win.”

Lauren Dull knew the halftime locker room for she and her Billings Central girls basketball teammates was going to be uncomfortable.

“We knew we were going to get a talking to,” was how the senior put it.

Which, when Jetton Ailes was relayed that bit of information, a big smile crossed the face of the Rams coach.

“I guess that’s a testament to me having high expectations,” Ailes said, still smiling.

There were plenty of reasons for the Rams to smile Friday night, not least of which was their ability to live up to Ailes’ expectations, at least in the second half.

After surrendering the final seven points of a back-and-forth opening half, top-ranked Billings Central took control of the game and beat No. 4 Laurel 64-49 in a battle of unbeaten teams at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Rams freshman Kamryn Reinker broke a 33-33 tie with 4:06 left in the third quarter, and Billings Central never trailed again. This matchup of traditional rivals had a little more at stake than in the series’ most recent history.

“I just feel like we weren’t really playing our game in the first half,” said Dull, who scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter. “I think we were just playing a little timid, on our heels, and weren’t realizing what our true potential was.”

Speaking of true potential, even the Rams aren’t sure what that is yet. The Rams have veteran players in new positions, other upperclassmen receiving more playing time than in years past, and freshmen like Reinker (a team-high 16 points) and Annika Stergar (six points) blending right in.

Ruby Gray, a senior who missed last season with a knee injury, scored eight of her 11 points in the first half to help keep the Rams in the game to that point.

There are likely plenty of observers outside of the Rams’ bubble that didn’t expect the team to be undefeated at 7-0 at this point in the season.

“There’s a long way to go,” Ailes said, “but the best thing for me is this is a group that has a very, very high ceiling and have continually proved that we’re going to raise the bar and respond the right way every time.”

Laurel’s own unbeaten start was aided by a defense that had allowed more than 50 points just once, and an offense that hadn’t scored fewer than 53 points.

Foul trouble (this season’s leading scorer Alyse Aby fouled out early in the fourth, and defensive stalwart Mya Maack did the same later in the quarter) didn’t help matters for the Locomotives (7-1).

Laurel coach Buddy Windy Boy made no excuses following a second half where his team was outscored 42-20.

“We had our run at the end of the second quarter and (the Rams) had their run in the third quarter and kind of took it,” he said. “We just weren’t able to respond the way we wanted to.

“You can have any excuse you want, but when you’re not rebounding or controlling the ball with your defense, that’s not much else that’s going to go right for you.”

Kaiya Graves led the Locomotives with 12 points. Emma Timm finished with 11.

The Rams were largely a question mark at the beginning of the season. But then they opened the schedule with a win over two-defending state champion Havre, beat a challenging Miles City squad by two points and now have notch in a top-5 contest.

And that’s what is comforting to the Rams.

“All these people that I’m playing with and that are on the bench are my best friends,” Dull said. “Just having that camaraderie is amazing, and you can really tell on the floor that our camaraderie shows.”

Articles from Briar Napier and Mike Scherting, 406 Sports