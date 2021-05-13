Henckel's Home Run the difference in Skyview's 1-0 win over Senior

A solo shot by Billings Skyview infielder Jessi Henckel in the bottom of the third inning was the difference in a 1-0 win over Billings Senior on Thursday night.

The win snapped a six game skid for the Falcons.

The majority of the game was dominated by defense, with both teams leaving multiple runners stranded throughout.

Billing Senior's Kennedy Venner threw for 12 strikeouts against the Falcons. Billings Skyview Pitcher Piper Chartier had 7 strikeouts in a shutout performance. She also recorded 2 hits at the plate.

Chartier said it was hard to put the win into words after the game, noting the feeling felt a lot like the win against Billings West earlier in the year.

Henckel admits she didn't think her home run to left field was enough to clear the fence. Henckel said, "Actually not, earlier in the year I had a home run robbed, and so when I saw the left fielder go back I thought 'Oh know it's happening again,' and so I was honestly shocked when I saw it clear the fence."

The crosstown matchup was the final regular season game of the season for Billings Senior.

Billings Skyview hosts a doubleheader with Helena and Helena Capital this weekend.

The Eastern AA Divisional begin on May 20th.