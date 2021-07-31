The Helena Senators bounced back from a nine-inning loss to the Billings Royals on Friday night to beat the Billings Scarlets 5-4.

Senators got off to a strong start. Already up 2-1, Helena's Gavin Thennis hit a shot to left center that scored two more to put the Senators up 4-1 in the opening frame.

The Scarlets would not go down easy. Down 4-2, it was Michael Feralio in the bottom of the fifth hitting a double to left field to plate two Scarlets runners and tie the game up at four.

Forest Suerro would respond for Helena for an RBI of his own later in the contest. Pitcher Cy Miller would shut the door from there, going the whole seven innings as the Senators scraped past the Scarlets, 5-4.

After the game Miller said, "Gotta get to the next game, you know lay one more game with these guys. Hopefully, we can win those two against either Royals or Kalispell, whoever we got. We're all pretty sore, but we're going to grind through it. We want to win that State Championship."

This year, two Montana teams will advance to the Northwest regional tournament. If Kalispell defeats the Royals, the Lakers and Senators will play for that final spot. If the Royals win, the Senators advance to play Billings in the championship game.