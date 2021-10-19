Absarokee is a small town, with an even smaller football team. While the community may be growing recently, that isn't carrying over in the high school.

The Huskies have been competing in the 8-Man South with just 12 players on their roster. That is, if every player is healthy and available for the game.

"It makes it tough when you're playing 8-man football and only have 10 kids, you turn to the sidelines and you only have 2 standing behind you. Then you look across the field on the other sideline that maybe has another 15-16 kids standing there, it's a little intimidating," said Absarokee Head Coach Brian Young.

Absarokee Senior tight end and safety Justin Heimer added, "It's different because most of our players have to play both sides of the ball."

The Huskies will finish the 2021 season in 8-Man. Then, they plan to apply to play 6-Man football next season, or remain in 8-Man if they have enough players.

The current roster is made up of six freshman, three sophomores, one junior, and two seniors. As for that pair of seniors, they're buying in to what Coach Young and Absarokee are selling, as they try to pave the way for the next group of Huskies.

"I'm just gonna tell them to work harder and harder, fulfill their duties and keep trying everyday like its their last," said senior lineman Crede Pillion.

For the time being, they will enjoy their final few games in front of their home fans, giving them that "Friday Night Lights" experience each week. "Our community is very very supportive. Our crowds are very loud. We love having our streets painted for homecoming, having all these people coming out to support us," said Pillion. Coach Young added, "There's not a square inch of this main street that does have a paw print or a kids name on it. So we have a bunch of community support."

Absarokee concludes their season on Thursday against Park City.