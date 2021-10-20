It's been quite the ride for Nathan Dick in his college football journey. Finally healthy after battling injuries through his first three years, Dick has Rocky Mountain College on top of the Frontier Conference Standings and a #16 ranking.

Now in his fourth year at Rocky, Dick only played seven games in his previous three seasons due to three, non-contact and season-ending injuries. Now healthy, the redshirt sophomore has lead the Battlin' Bears to a 6-1 record and put Rocky in control of the Frontier.

"We are only halfway through the year and they don't hand out conference championships or rings halfway through the year. We were picked second to last in the conference at the beginning of the year so we aren't even supposed to be here. We just have to do everything we can do play our best football in the second half of the season," said Dick.