Nathan Dick
It's been quite the ride for Nathan Dick in his college football journey. Finally healthy after battling injuries through his first three years, Dick has Rocky Mountain College on top of the Frontier Conference Standings and a #16 ranking. 
 
Now in his fourth year at Rocky, Dick only played seven games in his previous three seasons due to three, non-contact and season-ending injuries. Now healthy, the redshirt sophomore has lead the Battlin' Bears to a 6-1 record and put Rocky in control of the Frontier. 
 
"We are only halfway through the year and they don't hand out conference championships or rings halfway through the year.  We were picked second to last in the conference at the beginning of the year so we aren't even supposed to be here. We just have to do everything we can do play our best football in the second half of the season," said Dick. 
 
On Saturday, Nate will prepare to start his seventh game of the season, a significant landmark after seven starts in three seasons combined. Dick said he will do so without a thought of another setback in his mind . 
 
"Once I get on the field I kind of flip a switch and it's time to go. I think that's one of the hardest things for athletes coming back from injury is trusting yourself and believing that you can do the things you were able to do before you got hurt," Dick said. 
 
Nate has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns, doing it in front of his biggest supporters. 
 
"My mom and dad are my two rocks.  I've said it before but it means to the most to me to be able to play this year and have them watch me play.  I don't think they ever missed a sporting event for me traveling across Montana, into Wyoming, South Dakota and stuff.  They've done so much for me, sacrificed so much for me so being able to play for them in Billings is something that's really important to me and to my brothers and sisters as well."
 
Rocky hosts Carroll College on Saturday at 1 PM at Herb Klindt Field. 

