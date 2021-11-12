BOZEMAN - It's not March, but there has been plenty of madness inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse during the 2021 State Volleyball Tournament.

Two Cinderella stories have emerged from Class A and B in the form of the Havre Blue Ponies and Broadwater Co. Bulldogs. Both teams have defeated #1 seeds on their way to Friday's undefeated semifinal, with both teams eyeing a spot in Saturday's championship game.

After defeating #1 seed from the east Billings Central on Thursday, Havre was once again looking to play spoiler against the #1 seed from the west, Polson. Yelena Miller led the charge for Havre in their semifinal match with a team high 8 kills and 4 blocks. It's been 16 years since the Blue Ponies have returned to Havre with hardware, and their looking to bring back a state championship.

"The girls are pretty determined," says Havre head coach Stephanie Huse. "They've been determined all tournament to stay together and when we do that we have success." Junior Yelena Miller adds "It's just exciting the adrenaline is so high. It's just so fun to be here with everyone."

In Class B, the Broadwater Bulldogs were looking to defeat their third consecutive #1 seed in as many games, facing the Huntley Project Red Devils. Huntley would dominate the match, completing a sweep over the Bulldogs as they advance to their 13th straight Class B state title match.

"I think this is the position you want to be in but you also have to come out focused the next day because anything can happen," says Red Devils head coach Iona Stookley. "You don't want to let a team catch you off guard."