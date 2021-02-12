You could tell by the end of the first quarter just how familiar Hardin and Billings Central are with each other.

The end result was Hardin splitting the series with Billings Central, earning a hard-fought 51-38 win.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but at the end of the first they held a low-scoring 8 to 5 lead over the Rams.

"Both teams are just battling, defensive-wise it was hard to get any type of shot," said Hardin Head Coach Cindy Farmer.

Billings Central would get out in front of Hardin in the second quarter off a tough three point play converted by Mya Hansen. Hansen finished with a team-high 17 points.

However, Hardin would step up once again defensively and would finish the quarter on a 8-0 run. They held a 20 to 14 lead at halftime.

"I think our defense stepped up. We stopped a lot of screen and rolls they got last time on us and we knew we had to stop that plus limit Hansen. I think we did a good job of both of those," said Farmer.

The third quarter is where the Lady Bulldogs would pull away. With under two minutes to go in the quarter, Kamber Good Luck scored five consecutive points. That performance, paired with some more stingy defense, gave Hardin a 36-23 lead entering the final quarter.

"We hit a couple key shots in the third quarter to give us some separation but it was a hard fought battle," said Coach Farmer.

The lead would be too much for Billings Central to overcome as they would fall to Hardin, 51-38. Good Luck finished with a game-high 18 points.