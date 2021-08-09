HARDIN - Cindy Farmer is one of five inductees into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.

For 35 years, Farmer has been educating young student athletes in Montana. Her first stop, three years in Poplar, then it was nine in Belfry before finding a home in Hardin, where she enters her 23rd year as a teacher and coach.

"The support. I have great assistants in cross country and basketball. Great community support, parent support and the kids are amazing," says Farmer.

Always quick to deflect the credit, Farmer has brought 15 state trophies to Hardin. Four in boys cross country, five for the girls including four straight championships from 2016 to 2019. But the key to their running success, strength in numbers as one Hardin family.

Farmer says "We just really stress the pack mentality they are there for each other if someone has a bad race they will pick him up tell them we can do this lean on me we are going to make it and be together."

And she spoke about the spiritual aspect the student athletes share distance running for the bulldogs. "The warrior part of it, being strong I think that's their way of showing and keeping tradition alive for their ancestors, elders and that's a huge part and basketball follows right along with that. "

Under Farmer's lead, the lady Bulldogs have been to five class a state title games, winning a co-state championship in 2020, after finishing as the runner up the previous three years. The shared title in a year unlike any other is a difficult experience to put into words for Farmer.

"You know it was like it was meant to be then when it didn't happen, they wanted to play and I'm sure so did Central because you want to."

Championships get you to a place like the Montana Coaches Hall of Fame, but the real reward is watching the kids hoist the hardware.

"The thing that I really, really cherish is seeing them succeed and bring that pride to the community and to their family and to each other."

But this one is about Cindy, as she joins coaches she looks up to in the hall of fame. "You know it's still just unbelievable and so humble and thankful and blessed to be mentioned in the same breath as the coaches that are in there."

Farmer begins another year of coaching on August 13th.