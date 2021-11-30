Hardin football sending three players to compete in the Indigenous Bowl

HARDIN - Since 2017, the Indigenous Bowl has given football players of American Indian decent a chance to compete against players from across the country and this year members from the Hardin Bulldogs will get a chance to play in the bowl game.

The Hardin Bulldogs will be sending three players from the team to Minneapolis to play in the Indigenous Bowl, which features high school seniors of American Indian descent who are not yet enrolled in a full time college. After completing the high school season in the fall, these seniors will now be able to play one final high school football game.

"When I got the news, I got to go I was so excited, believe it or not I was jumping around in my classroom. So when I got the news, I was really stoked about it," said senior offensive lineman Korral Packs the Hat.

While the players were overcome with excitement, the honor of being selected soon set in. Running back Keyon Braided-Hair Fisher says this invitation means the world to him, given how much time he's put into football over the last several seasons.

"I've come a long way. Last year I was playing JV and this year I was playing varsity on both offense and defense. I've came a long way, worked hard all season and it really paid off."

Playing under the bright lights of us bank stadium will give these players a chance to represent more than just themselves.

"It means a lot really because my tribe, we kind of originate from the area," says Fisher. "It means a lot to represent my family and Hardin. I'm pretty excited about it."

Of the five Montana schools selected, Hardin will be sending the most with three players, something they say shows the progression of the program.

Senior tight end Kadyen Howe says "I think as a program it's building more and more every year and I think that's good for the community. The more the community comes out to watch the games I like to see that. I think we just keep building and building."

"I think this is a great opportunity as an extra stepping stone incentive from what we did this year," adds head coach Jesse Schmidt. "Like you said, we got that first win in 4 years and that felt great, especially for this group of seniors. The buzz has been around for Hardin football this year and i really like that. Have a lot of people excited about coming out next year so hopefully we can boost numbers. Hopefully something like this is that extra little push over the edge for some of these people."

The Indigenous Bowl will kickoff Sunday, December 5th at 10 a.m.

Below is a list of Montana players competing in the Indigenous Bowl:

Cruz Sunchild, Rocky Boy High School

Darrius Longknife, Harlem High School

Dwight Werk, Dodson High School

Jesse Carlson, Browning High School

Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy High School

Justice Johnson, Browning High School

Kadyen Howe, Hardin High School

Keyon Braided Hair-Fisher, Hardin High School

Korral Packs the Hat, Hardin High School