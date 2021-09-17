HARDIN - The last time the Park Rangers won a football game was October 2018, for Hardin, you have to look back to October 2017.

The two teams didn't waste anytime to start the scoring, a Sebastein Meyer found Zarren Roninger to give Park a 6-0 lead. First play from scrimmage would be a Tristan Redfield run up the middle that would result in a touchdown, two-point conversion is good to make it 8-6.

Ensuing Hardin possession, Sean Mehling finds Jayden Old Bull for a passing score to extend the lead to 14-6. The Bulldogs would take over the first half, intercepting Meyer twice resulting in Bulldog points. A Keyon Braided Hair-Fischer rushing touchdown late in the second half would seal the the deal.

The Bulldogs' victory ends a 25-game losing streak, something coach Jesse Schmidt is proud of accomplishing.

"It feels great. I'm so proud of this group of guys who have been here for a long time. These seniors haven't won a game until this point in their home career. I'm so proud of them for continuing to come out and fight and show that pride. This was the best week of practice we had and it paid off."