Hansen leads Billings Central past Glendive, awaits winner of Hardin/Havre

The Billings Central Rams are headed back to the Eastern A Divisional Championship game after their 60-33 win over Dawson County.

Rams guard Mya Hansen led all scorers with 18 points.

The game got started with a high scoring first quarter, with the Lady Rams holding a 17-13 lead.

The second quarter would slow down the pace a bit, and Billings Central would extend their lead to 8 as they held a 27-19 advantage at the break.

Dawson County's Codi Nagle led all scorers at halftime with 9 points. She would finish with a team-high 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

Lady Rams would extend their lead in the third quarter thanks to some hot shooting from Mya Hansen. Hansen would score 10 points, capped off by a 3-point play with 2.1 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter.

The hot shooting would continue for Billings Central in the 4th. Lady Rams shoot 41% from 3 as they outscore the Red Devils 33-14 in the second half.

Billings Central has secured their spot at the state tournament, and they await the winner between Hardin and Havre.