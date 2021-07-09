The Billings Royals are having an impressive summer. They currently sit atop the AA Legion standings with a record of 37-10. A key to that success has been the stout leadership of one of their senior leaders, who worked his butt off to make it to this moment.

This is Gunner Thompson's first season in a Royals uniform.

"I got to prove my worth, prove that I got this spot for a reason," Thompson said at the beginning of the season.



The senior spent last summer with the Billings Blue Jays, a move Royals Head Coach David Swecker said was a difficult one, that provided some much needed leadership behind the plate for that team. That decision is now paying off for all involved this summer.

"He became a great leader, put in a ton of working getting in shape, and that's helped him be a leader for our whole team. He's got great relationships with the juniors on the team now and with the seniors because they all lean on each other," said Swecker.

Thompson added, "I feel like I have to connect to both groups you have guys that have always been friend then new guys that come in, I feel like in both groups I fit in pretty well."

That leadership has helped build trust on the mound and behind the plate. As a pitcher and catcher for the Royals, Thompson has been given the responsibility of calling his own pitches alongside teammate Michael Ohlin.

"It helps them be on the same page, throwing the right pitch to the right hitter. They're great baseball minds and Gunner does a good job on the plate and the mound making sure he's throwing pitches he wants to throw not the ones they want to see," Swecker said.



And it turns out playing what you may think are stationary positions on the field, comes with a great deal of conditioning.

"You have to do bands a lot, long toss a lot make sure your arm is always in shape or it gets taxing on your arm and you have to run a lot too...It breaks up the lactic acid so you have to run even if it's not the funnest thing in the world," explained Thompson.