Griz wake up in second-half, roll over Dixie State 31-14

MISSOULA - It was a slow start for the Griz offense against Dixie State on Saturday. Freshman Quarterback Kris Brown made his first start of the season for the injured Cam Humphrey, who left last week's game on the final drive.

Montana opened the game on a 10 play, 64 yard drive before a Kris Brown fumble halted the drive. The Griz would punt on their next three possessions followed by an interception and a Kevin Macias field goal which would be the only points of the half for Montana.

The Griz offense woke up in the 3rd quarter, Kris Brown would lead three straight touchdown drives. A Junior Bergen touchdown run extended the Griz lead to 10-0. Brown would then find Cole Grossman for a 8-yard touchdown pass to give Montana a 17-0 leading going into the final frame.

Brown would add a touchdown on the ground in the 4th quarter while the Griz defense held the Dixie State offense to 261 yards.

Montana moves to 4-1, (1-1).

Next Game:

10/16 Sacramento State 1:00pm