Griz start Big Sky play with 39-7 win over Cal Poly

MISSOULA - The Grizzlies didn't skip a beat coming off their bye week as they were able to take care of Cal Poly 39-7.

The Griz would punt on their first two possessions before Cam Humphrey's 65-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Akem gave the Griz a 7-0 1st quarter lead. A Justin Belknap 24-yard interception return for a touchdown made it a 15-0 lead after the two-point conversion. Montana would take a 18-0 lead to the half.

Malik Flowers would start the second half with a bang, returning the half's opening kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown. The Griz would score two more times in the 3rd quarter, courtesy a Cam Humphrey 23-yard touchdown pass to Joey Elwell and a Levi Janacaro blocked punt that was recovered in the endzone.

Humphrey would throw for 215 yards with 2 touchdowns. Xavier Harris totaled 70 yards rushing on 9 attempts and Isaiah Childs added 28 yards. The Griz are now 3-0 (1-0), their best start to a season since 2013.

Next Game:

10/02 @ Eastern Washington (8:30MT) (ESPN2)