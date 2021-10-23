Griz snap Big Sky losing streak, defeat Idaho 34-14

MOSCOW - After suffering two consecutive Big Sky losses the Griz were looking to right the ship against the Idaho Vandals.

The Vandals jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before Junior Bergen answered with a rushing touchdown of his own to tie the game. Kris Brown would throw a touchdown to Cole Grossman to make it 14-7 Griz who would take a 20-7 lead in the half.

Montana would score two touchdowns in the second half to win 34-14, ending their two-game Big Sky Conference losing streak.

Next Game:

Oct. 30th vs Southern Utah 12:00PM