Kylie Esh extended her lead after Round 2 and won the Montana Women's State Amateur Golf Tournament in Great Falls.

The Montana University senior golfer finished at 2-under-par after golfing a 70 in Round 3, with a final total of 214.

Montana State junior Kameryn Basye was the only golfer to give Esh a run for her money. Basye finishes at 2-over-par with a final total of 218.

Marcella Mercer of Kalispell was the leader after Round 1 on Thursday. She finishes in third at 8-over-par and a total of 224. Kinsey Irvin and Addiley Lloyd finished in fourth and fifth respectively.