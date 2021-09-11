MISSOULA - It was a slow start for the Griz offense once again before waking up in the second quarter.

Running back Isaiah Childs started the scoring for Montana with a 7-yard touchdown rush. Cam Humphrey would connect with Sammy Akem for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 5:15 left in the second quarter.

The best offense for the Leathernecks in the first half was their defense, Michael Laramie's 75-yard interception return for a touchdown cut the Griz lead to 14-7. With 1 second left in the half, Humphrey would find Mitch Roberts for the touchdown to make it 21-7 Montana at half.

Opening drive of the second half for the Griz would end in a 39-yard touchdown pass to Malik Flowers. The Griz defense would force a fumble inside the Western Illinois 10-yard line, setting up Cam Humphrey's 4th touchdown pass of the day to Erik Barker.

Montana would shut out the Leathernecks in the second half, outscoring Western Illinois 21-0 on their way to a 42-7 victory.

Humphrey would end the night throwing for 5 touchdowns and 252 yards. Isaiah Childs contributed 76 yards on the ground with 1 touchdown.

Next Game: Sept. 25th vs Cal Poly (11:00AM)