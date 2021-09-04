The Montana Grizzlies did the improbable Saturday night, traveling to defeat the #20 Washington Huskies inside Seattle's Husky Stadium, 13 to 7.

In the first drive of the game, Washington drove right down the field for a touchdown, giving Grizzly fans nightmares of the last time these two teams met in 2017.

But that would be the only score of the day for Washington. Leading the way was the Montana defense. The Grizzlies held Washington to under 300 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers in the game, never allowing the Huskies to find their rhythm.

Montana scored a field goal in the first quarter, capping off a eight play, 66-yard drive. At halftime, the score was still 7-3. The Montana offense only had ten total first downs.

It stayed that way for three quarters before Montana's offense started to wake up. A 10 play, 69-yard drive lasting five minutes was capped off by a touchdown run from quarterback Cam Humphrey, and the Griz claimed the 10-7 lead.

Humphrey was 12-23 through the air for 105 yards. Xavier Harris led the Montana rushing attack with 70 yards on 15 attempts.

After the second interception of the day by the Montana defense, a six-minute drive ended in another field goal for the Griz, extending their lead to six with just over two minutes to play.

As they had all game long, the defense would hold it's ground, securing the 13-7 win the Grizzlies. It's the first win for Montana against an FBS school since they defeated Idaho in 2003. Montana was paid $675,000 to play the game in Seattle on Saturday.

According to Sam Herder of HERO Sports, this is the fifth time an FCS team has beaten a ranked FBS team since 2000.