Story by 406 Sports

Great Falls 23, Billings Senior 7: Ryan Krahe scored two touchdowns and Reed Harris threw for one to Krahe and ran for another as the surging Bison (4-4, 4-2) toppled the Broncs (3-5, 3-3). Harris' 1-yard dive in the second quarter gave Great Falls a 10-7 halftime lead. Harris and Krahe then connected from 23 yards out in the third quarter for a 10-point lead and Krahe added insurance with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jacob Miller gave Senior a brief 7-3 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard plunge. Tate O'Neill's 23-yard field goal opened the scoring for the Bison.