Story by 406 Sports.

BILLINGS — No need to get carried away, Great Falls CMR coach Dennis Morris insisted.

Yes, the move of switching the positions of junior Cole Taylor and senior Raef Newbrough has been a change that reflects favorably on the coaching staff. Then, again, he said, moving Taylor from his receiver position of last season to quarterback this year and Newbrough from quarterback to receiver was simply an obvious choice.

“It doesn’t take a genius to do what you have to do,” Morris said Friday night with a smile after this team defeated Billings Skyview 56-14 for an Eastern AA football win at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.

After a stop-and-go first quarter, the Rustlers dominated the rest of the way, winning their second straight while sending Skyview to its third consecutive loss on its homecoming night.

Newbrough scored two rushing touchdowns and returned an interception 45 yards for another score by weaving his way through Skyview’s offensive-players-turned defenders. It was the fifth interception of the season for Newbrough, and Morris said safety might be Newbrough’s best position.

Being out of the quarterback role certainly helped Newbrough concentrate more on the defensive side, Morris said.

“We’re best friends, I mean, I’m happy with the switch,” Newbrough said of he and Taylor. “I feel like I’m playing better, and he’s playing great.”

Taylor added two touchdown runs, AJ LaFurge found the end zone, and Jackson Simonson rushed for 140 yards on 10 carries and two more touchdowns for the Rustlers.

The Rustlers took advantage of several Falcons miscues. CMR recovered four Skyview fumbles, and turned two of them into scores. Clay Walker recovered two fumbles, and Kaiden Clement and Riley Hovland had one each.

CMR had 428 total yards to Skyview’s 225, but the Rustlers were hampered by 83 yards in penalties. Still, once the Rustlers got rolling, there was little Skyview could do to stop them.

“I love the way we play,” Newbrough said. “We’re kind of a second-half team, but we’re going to try to throw the first punch. Coming into somebody else’s stadium and ruining their homecoming is kind of what you always want to do. I’m proud of our boys tonight. I thought everybody played well.”

Trey Dye picked off Taylor and returned it 30 yards for the Falcons’ first touchdown late in the first quarter. Skyview didn’t score again until Dye hauled in a 16-yard pass from Dylan Goodell with 4:06 left in the third quarter. By that time Skyview trailed 35-14.

Goodell passed for 171 yards and Paolo Salminen had two sacks for the Falcons (1-3, 0-2), who have a home game Thursday against Bozeman.

CMR (3-1, 2-0) has a home game next Friday against Billings Senior.

“We’re trying to get a playoff spot, but Russell’s still got to work on Russell and we’ve got to clean up what we do,” Morris said. “We know what we do is effective if we get out of our own mind and clean the game up.”

