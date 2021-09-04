Billings West blasted Billings Skyview on Saturday afternoon for a 3-nil win over the Falcons.

From the jump, the Golden Bears asserted themselves in the attack, keeping Billings Skyview's Madisen Carter busy in goal, who did well to keep the teams level for much of the first half.

With under ten minutes to go in the first half, Billings West took advantage of a turnover in the midfield as Mary Speare gained possession, eventually leaving it for Emma Lensing who tapped it in for the score. Bears held the 1-0 advantage going into halftime.

In the second half, Bears were quick to convert two more goals. Within the first two minutes, Chloe Davies brought the ball up the left wing and delivered a cross to Lensing for her second goal of the day.

Just over a minute later, West scored again. This time it was Lensing finding Sophie Sievertsen in the middle of the box who smacked it home.