Story by 406 Sports.

Isaiah Claunch threw three touchdown passes and Spencer Berger kicked three field goals, including a career-best 47-yarder to end the first half, as the Golden Bears (6-1, 5-0) won their sixth straight game by routing the Broncs (3-4, 3-2).

Caden Dowler caught two touchdown passes and had 137 receiving yards, and Taco Dowler caught one TD as well.

Taco Dowler’s 36 receiving yards was enough to make him West’s career leader in reception yards. Dowler has 2,304 surpassing Dustin Michaelis’ career mark of 2,302. Claunch threw for 257 yards.

It's Billings West's fourth straight win over rival Billings Senior.