The Billings Invite concluded at Lake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. The two teams who won in Great Falls a week ago, were strong once again in the second event of the season.

Jordan Verge led the boys after round one at Yegen Golf Course. Today Verge would finish tied for second a one under par. Besting him Tuesday afternoon was his brother, Justus, who finished with a total score of 140 at three under par.

Four Gallatin Raptors finished in the top four. Ramey Lloyd tied for second also with a 142 and Stevie Voigt finished fourth at 146. Eli Groshelle of Great Falls CMR was fifth at 150.

Laurel's Cameron Hackmann finished a stroke back of Groselle with a total score of 151. That helped the Locomotives finish second overall as a team with a total score of 630 in a field dominated by AA schools.

Bozeman Gallatin's boys were in first at 570. Billings Senior third at 632, followed by Billings West at 641 and Bozeman at 656. 14 boys teams competed.

Bella Johnson dominated the girls field at the Billings Invite. Ten teams overall participated for the girls. Johnson finished at seven under par with a total score of 136. Her teammate, Kadence Fischer golfed to a 151 to finish in third to power the Bears to another team win.

Bozeman Gallatin's Addiley Lloyd finished in second with a total score of 149. Laurel's Hannah Adams finished in fifth at seventeen over par with a total score of 160.

Billings West finished with a total team score of 636. In second was Bozeman at 680 with Bozeman Gallatin, Billings Senior, and Laurel rounding out the top five.