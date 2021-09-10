The Bozeman Gallatin Boys and Billings West Girls golf teams continued their winning ways on Friday, taking the team titles once again at the Butte Invite.

The Raptors were led by Justus and Jordan Verge. This time it was Justus besting his brother by three strokes, finishing the tournament with a total score of 140. Butte's Jack Prigge came in third with a total of 145.

Gallatin boys finished with a total score of 595. Billings Senior finished in second at 627 with Billings Skyview right behind them at 635.

As for the girls, it was the hometown kid, Butte's Kodie Hoagland winning on her home course with a total of 156, beating Billings West High's Bella Johnson by six stokes. Gallatin's Addiley Lloyd and another Golden Bear, Kadence Fischer rounded out the top four.

The Billings West Lady Bears won their fifth straight invite, pacing the field with a total team score of 689. Billings Senior was second at 721. Bozeman finished in third .